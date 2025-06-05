Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th ID Soldiers pay tribute to 30th ID Soldiers in Normandy ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    29th ID Soldiers pay tribute to 30th ID Soldiers in Normandy ceremony

    MORTAIN, FRANCE

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Maj. Gen. William A. Ryan, commanding general for First Army Division West, joins Soldiers assigned to the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team in a wreath laying honoring the 30th Infantry Division Soldiers during World War II June 7, 2025, in Mortain, France. In August 1944, 30th ID Soldiers repeatedly engaged in fierce battle with the German Panzer Divisions. The 30th ID Soldiers fought to maintain bravely to maintain the high ground of Hill 314, often engaging in close quarters combat with bazookas and any additional weaponry they could find. Their stand during the Battle of Mortain led to a Presidential Unit Citation, presented in 2020. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

