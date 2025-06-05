31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Fast-Rope Training Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BISMARCK SEA (June 7, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-rope from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, on the port side Aircraft Elevator (ACE) of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Bismarck Sea, June 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)