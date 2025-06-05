31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

250607-N-QR506-1176
BISMARCK SEA (June 7, 2025) Sailors and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) record simulated casualty conditions during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), June 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)
|06.06.2025
|06.08.2025 01:40
|9093494
|250607-N-QR506-1176
|5568x3712
|1.16 MB
|BISMARCK SEA
|5
|0
