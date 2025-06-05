Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 6]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Mass Casualty Training aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    BISMARCK SEA

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250607-N-QR506-1202
    BISMARCK SEA (June 7, 2025) Sailors and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) load a simulated casualty into a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU’s Air Combat Element (ACE) during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), June 7. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

