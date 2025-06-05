Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyclones Deliver Field Hygiene Support During QLLEX [Image 5 of 6]

    Cyclones Deliver Field Hygiene Support During QLLEX

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 242nd Quartermaster Company, known as the “Cyclones,” deliver vital shower and laundry services in support of the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 6, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California. Their efforts ensure troop hygiene, health, and morale during sustained field operations. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    VIRIN: 250606-A-MN258-6357
    This work, Cyclones Deliver Field Hygiene Support During QLLEX [Image 6 of 6], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    armyreserve
    USArmyReserves
    BeAllYouCanBe
    twicethecitizen
    mojavefalcon25

