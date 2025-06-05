Cyclones Deliver Field Hygiene Support During QLLEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 242nd Quartermaster Company, known as the “Cyclones,” deliver vital shower and laundry services in support of the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), June 6, 2025, at Camp Pendleton, California. Their efforts ensure troop hygiene, health, and morale during sustained field operations. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a first-of-its-kind Army Reserve exercise combining CSTX, Global Medic, QLLEX, Port Operations, Nationwide Move, and NTC.(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. William Stroud / 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command)