Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Army Reserve Congratulates Brave Warriors following a Mass Reenlistment Ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief of Army Reserve Congratulates Brave Warriors following a Mass Reenlistment Ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, shakes hands with Soldiers following a mass re-enlistment ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett, June 5, 2025. The event celebrated Soldiers who reaffirmed their commitment to serve, highlighting the Army Reserve’s ongoing efforts to recognize and retain dedicated personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 08:06
    Photo ID: 9092183
    VIRIN: 250605-A-LW200-6041
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 482.6 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Army Reserve Congratulates Brave Warriors following a Mass Reenlistment Ceremony at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    IMCOM
    CSTX
    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT CA
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download