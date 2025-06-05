Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    250519-N-FS061-1049
    SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler Chambers stands line petty officer in charge watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) upon arrival in Souda Bay, Greece, May 19, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

