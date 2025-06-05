USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

250519-N-FS061-1005
SOUDA BAY, Greece – (May 19, 2025) U.S. Navy Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Gavin White repairs bridge wing communications aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) upon arrival in Souda Bay, Greece, May 19, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
