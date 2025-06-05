Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day [Image 2 of 3]

    International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day

    FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers and other U.S. Army Soldiers salute during their support of the International Ceremony at Utah Beach in France on June 6, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    This work, International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

