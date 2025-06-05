International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers and other U.S. Army Soldiers salute during their support of the International Ceremony at Utah Beach in France on June 6, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.