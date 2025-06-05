Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day [Image 1 of 3]

    International Ceremony at Utah Beach During 81st Anniversary of D-Day

    FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers a speech at the International Ceremony at Utah Beach in France on June 6, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

