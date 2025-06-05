Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Roy Benevidez, a 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, reviews his calculations preflight as part of a sortie supporting Exercise Southern Star ‘25 near Antofagasta, Chile, June 3, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)