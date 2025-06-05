Marine Raiders assigned to Marine Special Operations Reserve Detachment enter the troop compartment of a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy as Chief Master Sgt. Roldan Piga, a 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo preflight as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 near Iquique, Chile, June 3, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)
Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training
