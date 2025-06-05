Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training [Image 6 of 8]

    Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training

    CHILE

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Marine Raiders assigned to Marine Special Operations Reserve Detachment enter the troop compartment of a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy as Chief Master Sgt. Roldan Piga, a 68th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures cargo preflight as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 near Iquique, Chile, June 3, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 9091676
    VIRIN: 250603-F-RT682-2463
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    MARSOC
    SOCSOUTH
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Southern Star 25
    Estrella Austral 25

