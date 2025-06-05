Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Scot Corkey, 68th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader and flight engineer, conducts preflight checks in preparation for a sortie as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, June 3, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)