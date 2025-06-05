Southern Star ‘25 Enhances 433rd AW Home Station Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Raiders assigned to Marine Special Operations Reserve Detachment and Chilean Special Forces personnel prepare to exit a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy during an engine-running offload as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 near Antofagasta, Chile, June 3, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez)