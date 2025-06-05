Coast Guard Cutter Stone holds change-of-command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Daring, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758), is one of several members recognized by Capt. Jonathan Carter, commanding officer of Stone, for superior performance during the cutter's change-of-command ceremony in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The change-of-command ceremony marks the official transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one leader to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Sarah Pearson)