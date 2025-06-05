Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone holds change-of-command ceremony

    NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Daring, a crew member assigned to Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758), is one of several members recognized by Capt. Jonathan Carter, commanding officer of Stone, for superior performance during the cutter's change-of-command ceremony in North Charleston, South Carolina, June 5, 2025. The change-of-command ceremony marks the official transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one leader to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Sarah Pearson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9090428
    VIRIN: 250605-G-G0100-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    USCG
    Change-of-Command
    National Security Cutter
    Coast Guard
    Atlantic Area
    Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758)

