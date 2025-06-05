Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 14 of 14]

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, chief of the National Guard Bureau, listens as Col. Bradford Aikens, right, 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, highlights the accomplishments of Senior Master Sgt. Gregory McMullen, center, 449th AEG senior enlisted leader, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. McMullen was recognized for coordinating the shipment of critical assets to Manda Bay in response to flooding, and for earning the Unit Citation Award and Firefighting Medal of Valor through his service as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    This work, National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    National Guard
    449th AEG
    AFAFRICA

