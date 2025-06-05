National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, chief of the National Guard Bureau, listens as Col. Bradford Aikens, right, 449th Air Expeditionary Group commander, highlights the accomplishments of Senior Master Sgt. Gregory McMullen, center, 449th AEG senior enlisted leader, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. McMullen was recognized for coordinating the shipment of critical assets to Manda Bay in response to flooding, and for earning the Unit Citation Award and Firefighting Medal of Valor through his service as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9088975
|VIRIN:
|250531-Z-AJ782-1145
|Resolution:
|5486x3650
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
