    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 11 of 14]

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noah Lazurka, right, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels superintendent, salutes Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. Lazurka was recognized for fostering team cohesion, supporting Airmen taking leave for the births of their children, and developing courses of action to maintain continuous support to Chabelley Airfield while overseeing the distribution of 447,000 gallons of fuel in support of 494 operations and the Installation Deployment Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:23
    This work, National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    National Guard
    449th AEG
    AFAFRICA
    776th EABS

