National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noah Lazurka, right, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels superintendent, salutes Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. Lazurka was recognized for fostering team cohesion, supporting Airmen taking leave for the births of their children, and developing courses of action to maintain continuous support to Chabelley Airfield while overseeing the distribution of 447,000 gallons of fuel in support of 494 operations and the Installation Deployment Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)