U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, National Guard Bureau chief, presents his coin to Senior Master Sgt. Gregory McMullen, center, 449th Air Expeditionary Group senior enlisted leader, for meritorious service during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. McMullen was coined for shipping critical assets to Manda Bay in response to flooding and for earning the Unit Citation Award and Firefighting Medal of Valor through his service as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 09:23
|Photo ID:
|9088953
|VIRIN:
|250531-Z-AJ782-1171
|Resolution:
|3723x5596
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.