National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, National Guard Bureau chief, presents his coin to Senior Master Sgt. Gregory McMullen, center, 449th Air Expeditionary Group senior enlisted leader, for meritorious service during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. McMullen was coined for shipping critical assets to Manda Bay in response to flooding and for earning the Unit Citation Award and Firefighting Medal of Valor through his service as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)