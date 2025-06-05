Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 8 of 14]

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, center, chief of the National Guard Bureau, listens as Lt. Col. Kiet M. Chung, left, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron commander, highlights the accomplishments of Tech. Sgt. Ian Callewaert, right, 726th EMSS Supply and Traffic Management Office superintendent, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. Callewaert recapitalized two medical shelter tents—creating more than 3,200 cubic feet of additional storage space—disposed of more than 7,000 cubic feet of hazardous waste, cleared a four-year equipment backlog, and completed his professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    National Guard
    449th AEG
    AFAFRICA
    726th EMSS

