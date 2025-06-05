National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, center, chief of the National Guard Bureau, listens as Lt. Col. Kiet M. Chung, left, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron commander, highlights the accomplishments of Tech. Sgt. Ian Callewaert, right, 726th EMSS Supply and Traffic Management Office superintendent, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. Callewaert recapitalized two medical shelter tents—creating more than 3,200 cubic feet of additional storage space—disposed of more than 7,000 cubic feet of hazardous waste, cleared a four-year equipment backlog, and completed his professional military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)