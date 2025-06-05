Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 7 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group await the arrival of Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. The visit highlighted the 449th AEG’s vital role in supporting joint operations, strengthening regional partnerships, and maintaining mission readiness across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:23
    Photo ID: 9088950
    VIRIN: 250531-Z-AJ782-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen
    National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    National Guard
    449th AEG
    AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download