National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group await the arrival of Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. The visit highlighted the 449th AEG’s vital role in supporting joint operations, strengthening regional partnerships, and maintaining mission readiness across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)