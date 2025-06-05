National Guard Chief Gen. Nordhaus Honors 449th Air Expeditionary Group Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, left, chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents his coin to Master Sgt. Noah Lazurka, right, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fuels superintendent, during a coining ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 31, 2025. Lazurka demonstrated leadership by fostering team cohesion, advocating for parental leave, and developing solutions to maintain uninterrupted support for aircraft and infrastructure at Chabelley Airfield. He also oversaw the distribution of 447,000 gallons of fuel in support of 494 operations and the Installation Deployment Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)