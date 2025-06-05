Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Amy S. Bumgarer, Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, passes the 5th Field Investigation Region guidon to Col. Victoria J. Mayo, AFOSI 5th FIR incoming commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. The 5th FIR, carries out a wide range of missions, including criminal investigations, counterintelligence, threat detection and force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 03:05
    VIRIN: 250604-F-VY348-1103
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
