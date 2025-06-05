OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Amy S. Bumgarer, Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, passes the 5th Field Investigation Region guidon to Col. Victoria J. Mayo, AFOSI 5th FIR incoming commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. The 5th FIR, carries out a wide range of missions, including criminal investigations, counterintelligence, threat detection and force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9088449
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-VY348-1103
|Resolution:
|2861x3508
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
