OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Amy S. Bumgarer, Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, retrieves the 5th Field Investigation Region guidon from Col. Laura DeJong, AFOSI 5th FIR outgoing commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. During DeJong’s time as the 5th FIR commander, she was responsible for supporting seven main operating bases and more than 114 geographically separated units, throughout U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)