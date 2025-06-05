OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Amy S. Bumgarer, Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, gives a speech during the AFOSI 5th Field Investigation Region change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. OSI provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, combat ready military criminal investigative organization that provides the Department of the Air Force a wartime capability with counterintelligence support to find, fix and track and neutralize enemy threats in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9088447
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-VY348-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
