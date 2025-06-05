OSI’s 5th Field Investigation Region conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Amy S. Bumgarer, Air Force Office of Special Investigations commander, gives a speech during the AFOSI 5th Field Investigation Region change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 4, 2025. OSI provides U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, combat ready military criminal investigative organization that provides the Department of the Air Force a wartime capability with counterintelligence support to find, fix and track and neutralize enemy threats in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)