    NMRTU Sailors Advance [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRTU Sailors Advance

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Harrison 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 30, 2025) Cmdr. Kenneth Jenkins, right, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raegan Walter, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU), pose for a photo during the NMRTU promotion ceremony, May 30, 2025. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9088131
    VIRIN: 250530-N-DI232-1036
    This work, NMRTU Sailors Advance [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jordan Harrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

