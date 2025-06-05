NMRTU Sailors Advance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 30, 2025) Cmdr. Kenneth Jenkins, right, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Raegan Walter, both assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU), pose for a photo during the NMRTU promotion ceremony, May 30, 2025. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)