NMRTU Sailors Advance

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 30, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class McKehen Wheeler, left, frocks Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Raegan Walter to the rank of petty officer 2nd class during the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) promotion ceremony, May 30, 2025. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Harrison)