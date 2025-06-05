Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Maj. Elizabeth Ohloff 

    649th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 233rd Quartermaster Company receive fuel from the 223rd Transportation Company at the Fuel System Supply Point (FSSP) during QLLEX at Fort Dix, N.J., June 3. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Eliabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9087532
    VIRIN: 250603-A-SM945-5071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 233rd Quartermaster Company Fuel System Supply Point receives fuel from the 223rd Transportation Company at QLLEX [Image 13 of 13], by MAJ Elizabeth Ohloff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

