233rd Quartermaster Company Fuel System Supply Point receives fuel from the 223rd Transportation Company at QLLEX

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 233rd Quartermaster Company receive fuel from the 223rd Transportation Company at the Fuel System Supply Point (FSSP) during QLLEX at Fort Dix, N.J., June 3. Mojave Falcon 2025 is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Eliabeth Ohloff /649th Regional Support Group)