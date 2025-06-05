Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 25 [Image 9 of 9]

    BALTOPS 25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    05.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion (NCB) 14, setup wood framing in support of Camp Turtle site preparation during BALTOPS 25, May 31, 2025, in Liepaja, Latvia. BALTOPS25 is the premier maritime-focused annual military exercise in the Baltic region and provides a unique opportunity to strengthen warfighting readiness and combat credibility critical to deterrence and preserving safety and security in the Baltic Sea. BALTOPS sharpens U.S. maritime readiness and offers opportunities to train and test emerging capabilities that will enhance our ability to protect the homeland and integrate with our allies for the collective defense of Europe.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:40
    Photo ID: 9086786
    VIRIN: 250531-N-NO901-1001
    Resolution: 1600x739
    Size: 232.98 KB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Seabees
    Latvia
    22NCR
    BALTOPS25

