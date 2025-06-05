Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Giovanni Marquez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    A view of U.S. Army Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, a key installation in Wiesbaden, Germany, supporting U.S. military operations. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Giovanni R. Marquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9085953
    VIRIN: 250605-A-JU055-7198
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 23.31 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Giovanni Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN
    U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eucom
    strongertogether
    target_news_europe
    ARMY250
    heroesoftwonations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download