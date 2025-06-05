Date Taken: 06.05.2025 Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:10 Photo ID: 9085953 VIRIN: 250605-A-JU055-7198 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 23.31 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. ARMY LUCIUS D. CLAY KASERNE SIGN [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Giovanni Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.