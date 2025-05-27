Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe 

    Delaware ARNG

    U.S. Army soldiers under the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion shoot the M240H on a range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 9, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 06:37
    Photo ID: 9085564
    VIRIN: 251005-Z-FH868-1269
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos, by SSG Alyssa Lisenbe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GSAB
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download