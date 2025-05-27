Soldiers with 3-238th GSAB Prepares for KFOR Deployment at Fort Cavazos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers under the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion shoot the M240H on a range at Fort Cavazos, Texas, May 9, 2025. The 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion is preparing for an upcoming deployment in support of Kosovo Forces and will fall under the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Alyssa Lisenbe)