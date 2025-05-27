Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Season: Are you ready?

    Typhoon Season: Are you ready?

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A graphic explains the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness levels at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. The TCCOR levels indicate how soon destructive winds – sustained at 50 knots (approximately 58 mph) or greater – are expected to arrive. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Typhoon Season: Are you ready?

    TCCOR
    TeamOsan
    StaySafe
    TyphoonPreparedness

