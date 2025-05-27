A graphic explains the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness levels at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. The TCCOR levels indicate how soon destructive winds – sustained at 50 knots (approximately 58 mph) or greater – are expected to arrive. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9085234
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-MU509-1001
|Resolution:
|800x2000
|Size:
|216.36 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Typhoon Season: Are you ready?, by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Typhoon Season: Are you ready?
No keywords found.