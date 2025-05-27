Typhoon Season: Are you ready?

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic explains the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness levels at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 5, 2025. The TCCOR levels indicate how soon destructive winds – sustained at 50 knots (approximately 58 mph) or greater – are expected to arrive. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)