Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seattle Meeker Days [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seattle Meeker Days

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Ashley Lopez 

    U.S. Army 6th Recruiting Brigade

    • Left Side: Johnjoel, Jadormeo, SSG, Auburn Recruiting Station
    • Middle: Mario, Jiang, SSG, Tacoma Mall Recruiting Station
    • Right side: Daryl, Imperial, SSG, Spanaway Recruiting Station

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:50
    Photo ID: 9084690
    VIRIN: 240804-A-PY000-9915
    Resolution: 1664x1354
    Size: 713.16 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seattle Meeker Days [Image 3 of 3], by Ashley Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seattle Alaska Iditarod
    Seattle Seafair
    Seattle Meeker Days

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download