Capt. Ed Pidgeon, deputy chief of staff - maritime for NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, Command Master Chief Chris Fitzgerald, and Yeoman 1st Class Ed Williams examine a replica of the Battle of Midway battle plan onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, during a commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, a pivotal World War II engagement that decisively shifted the balance of power in the Pacific. Just as the Sailors and Marines at Midway relied on effective logistics and timely resupply, today's warfighters depend on NAVSUP WSS to ensure they have the right equipment at the right place at the right time. NAVSUP WSS's mission is to provide Navy, Marine Corps, joint, and allied forces with program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep our naval forces mission ready. The Battle of Midway exemplified courage, strategic thinking, and the unwavering commitment of American Sailors and Marines. Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, they prevailed through superior intelligence, innovative tactics, and relentless dedication. This spirit of ingenuity and resilience remains deeply ingrained in the Navy's DNA as it celebrates 250 years of naval service.