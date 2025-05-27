Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Commemorates Battle of Midway [Image 1 of 2]

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Scott Mundy 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Ed Pidgeon, deputy chief of staff - maritime for NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support, Command Master Chief Chris Fitzgerald, and Yeoman 1st Class Ed Williams examine a replica of the Battle of Midway battle plan onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, during a commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Midway, a pivotal World War II engagement that decisively shifted the balance of power in the Pacific. Just as the Sailors and Marines at Midway relied on effective logistics and timely resupply, today's warfighters depend on NAVSUP WSS to ensure they have the right equipment at the right place at the right time. NAVSUP WSS's mission is to provide Navy, Marine Corps, joint, and allied forces with program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep our naval forces mission ready. The Battle of Midway exemplified courage, strategic thinking, and the unwavering commitment of American Sailors and Marines. Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, they prevailed through superior intelligence, innovative tactics, and relentless dedication. This spirit of ingenuity and resilience remains deeply ingrained in the Navy's DNA as it celebrates 250 years of naval service.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 15:37
    VIRIN: 250604-N-XG563-5161
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
