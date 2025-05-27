U.S. Army Showcases Combat Power Alongside Allies During DEFENDER 25 in North Macedonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Maj. Gen. Sashko Lafchiski, chief of general staff, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont National Guard adjutant general, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, chief of staff and deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, stand together under the flags of North Macedonia and NATO after watching a demonstration of coalition military power and lethality during a distinguished visitors engagement at Immediate Response 25 at Krivolak Training Area, Krivolak, North Macedonia, June 2, 2025. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michaela Granger)