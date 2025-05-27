386th EAES conducts joint training with Coalition partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen and Coalition partners offload a simulated patient from an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the U.S. Army's 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 8, 2025. U.S. Airmen, Army and Coalition armed forces trained offloading and on loading patients during a joint medical evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)