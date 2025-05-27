U.S Air Force 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen and Coalition partners offload a simulated patient from an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the U.S. Army's 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 8, 2025. U.S. Airmen, Army and Coalition armed forces trained offloading and on loading patients during a joint medical evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9082163
|VIRIN:
|250508-F-NI494-1427
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EAES conducts joint training with Coalition partners, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
