Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th EAES conducts joint training with Coalition partners

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th EAES conducts joint training with Coalition partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S Air Force 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Airmen and Coalition partners offload a simulated patient from an HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the U.S. Army's 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 8, 2025. U.S. Airmen, Army and Coalition armed forces trained offloading and on loading patients during a joint medical evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9082163
    VIRIN: 250508-F-NI494-1427
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th EAES conducts joint training with Coalition partners, by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    #readiness
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    #contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download