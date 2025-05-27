Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing base commander, extinguishes a ceremonial flame for the Sakura Olympics 2025 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The conclusion of the competition highlighted the unity, teamwork, and mutual respect that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission and allied readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9081850
    VIRIN: 250530-F-VQ736-1379
    Resolution: 6003x4002
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa AB
    collaboration
    JASDF
    35th FW
    Sakura Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download