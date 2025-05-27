Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing base commander, extinguishes a ceremonial flame for the Sakura Olympics 2025 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The conclusion of the competition highlighted the unity, teamwork, and mutual respect that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission and allied readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)