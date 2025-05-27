U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing base commander, extinguishes a ceremonial flame for the Sakura Olympics 2025 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The conclusion of the competition highlighted the unity, teamwork, and mutual respect that strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission and allied readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9081850
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-VQ736-1379
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.