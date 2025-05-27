The Japan Northern Air Defense Force Band performs during the Sakura Olympics 2025 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The Sakura Olympics exemplify how shared experiences support the 35th Fighter Wing’s goal of building a combat-credible, allied force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9081849
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-VQ736-1376
|Resolution:
|5897x3931
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.