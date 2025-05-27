Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Japan Northern Air Defense Force Band performs during the Sakura Olympics 2025 closing ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 30, 2025. The Sakura Olympics exemplify how shared experiences support the 35th Fighter Wing’s goal of building a combat-credible, allied force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)