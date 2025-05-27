Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 prepares to bat the ball in a game of softball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. These games contribute to the 35th Fighter Wing’s strategic focus on strengthening alliances and enhancing operational flexibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)