Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 waits for the pitch in a game of softball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. By competing together, U.S. and Japanese Air Self Defense Force personnel reinforce the unity and joint focus required for the 35th Fighter Wing to deter and respond to regional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)