    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 7 of 11]

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 bats a ball in a game of softball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. The event strengthened partner-nation relationships, a key element in maintaining 35th Fighter Wing readiness and joint mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9081846
    VIRIN: 250528-F-VQ736-1111
    Resolution: 7508x5005
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    joint force
    Misawa AB
    collaboration
    35th FW
    Sakura Olympics

