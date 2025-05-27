Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 bats a ball in a game of softball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. The event strengthened partner-nation relationships, a key element in maintaining 35th Fighter Wing readiness and joint mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
