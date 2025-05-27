Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Participants of Sakura Olympics 2025 compete in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The friendly competition fostered teamwork, strengthened bilateral relationships, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to build joint readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9081837
    VIRIN: 250519-F-VQ736-1115
    Resolution: 6552x4368
    Size: 11.25 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams
    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    collaboration
    JSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download