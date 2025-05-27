Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of Sakura Olympics 2025 compete in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The friendly competition fostered teamwork, strengthened bilateral relationships, supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to build joint readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)