Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Participants of Sakura Olympics 2025 compete in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The event enhances unit cohesion and reinforces the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to operating seamlessly with allied forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)