Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 throws a frisbee over his back in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The event promoted the physical readiness and collaboration critical to advancing the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission of sustained combat capability and allied integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)