Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 prepares to pitch a ball in a game of softball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. These team-based competitions promoted joint cohesion and enhanced the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate alongside its Japanese counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)