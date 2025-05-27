Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 throws a frisbee to his teammate in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. Events like this foster cross-cultural understanding, a critical element in the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to conduct joint operations effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)