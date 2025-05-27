Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

A participant of Sakura Olympics 2025 throws a frisbee to his teammate in a game of ultimate frisbee at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. Events like this foster cross-cultural understanding, a critical element in the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to conduct joint operations effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9081832
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-VQ736-1126
|Resolution:
|4017x2678
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
