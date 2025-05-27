Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. participants bow to Japanese participants before a game of softball as part of Sakura Olympics 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. The event built trust and strengthened cooperation between U.S. and Japanese forces, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)