    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 1 of 11]

    Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. participants bow to Japanese participants before a game of softball as part of Sakura Olympics 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 28, 2025. The event built trust and strengthened cooperation between U.S. and Japanese forces, reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to allied interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9081817
    VIRIN: 250528-F-VQ736-1003
    Resolution: 7289x4859
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Sakura Olympics 2025: Joint Force and Joint Teams [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    joint force
    Misawa AB
    collaboration
    35th FW
    Sakura Olympics

