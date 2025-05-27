Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FP 25-1 Advisors from 54th SFAB Enhance NATO Interoperability During Immediate Response 25 in Albania [Image 9 of 9]

    ALBANIA

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Advisors with Force Package 25-1, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, train alongside Albanian Armed Forces, Kosovo Security Force soldiers, and New Jersey National Guard Soldiers during Exercise Immediate Response 25 in Albania, May through June 2025. The New Jersey National Guard maintains a long-standing State Partnership Program relationship with Albania, enhancing regional cooperation and security. Immediate Response is a subcomponent of DEFENDER 25, U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s premier annual exercise focused on strategic deployment, Army Prepositioned Stocks employment, and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners across Europe. Advisors with 54th SFAB support mission success through combined arms training, tactical planning, and sustained multinational engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    This work, FP 25-1 Advisors from 54th SFAB Enhance NATO Interoperability During Immediate Response 25 in Albania [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

