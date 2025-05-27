FP 25-1 Advisors from 54th SFAB Enhance NATO Interoperability During Immediate Response 25 in Albania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Advisors with Force Package 25-1, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, train alongside Albanian Armed Forces, Kosovo Security Force soldiers, and New Jersey National Guard Soldiers during Exercise Immediate Response 25 in Albania, May through June 2025. The New Jersey National Guard maintains a long-standing State Partnership Program relationship with Albania, enhancing regional cooperation and security. Immediate Response is a subcomponent of DEFENDER 25, U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s premier annual exercise focused on strategic deployment, Army Prepositioned Stocks employment, and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners across Europe. Advisors with 54th SFAB support mission success through combined arms training, tactical planning, and sustained multinational engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins)