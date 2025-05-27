COL Thomas Nelson Page, Medical Corps, and former Chief Surgeon 8th Army was made an Honorary Commander of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, 2 May 1956.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

0n 2 May 1956 COL Thomas Nelson Page, Medical Corps, and former Chief Surgeon 8th Army was made an Honorary Commander of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Signed by Queen Elizabeth II, the accompanying citation commends COL Page for his work in Korea. "Colonel Page, as a Surgeon with the 8th United States Army, co-operated to the fullest extent with the Commonwealth Forces. He ensured that casualties and sick from the Brigade groups received the most efficient care. By his own personal visits, and by making help as necessary always available, he inspired a feeling of confidence in all ranks. The excellent care and attention which was the lot of sick and wounded Commonwealth soldiers passing through American Medical channels are due in large measure to the drive, initiative and administrative ability displayed by Colonel Page."



AMEDD Museum, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, 01MAY2024. (U.S. Army photo by Francis S. Trachta/Released)