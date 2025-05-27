Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Zachary Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2025. Garcia was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions such as clearing pallets of potable water across the installation and validating entry plans for confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 05:19
    Photo ID: 9079719
    VIRIN: 250529-F-KE594-1007
    Resolution: 5515x3669
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia
    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Marauder of the Week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download