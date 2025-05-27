Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Zachary Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2025. Garcia was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions such as clearing pallets of potable water across the installation and validating entry plans for confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)