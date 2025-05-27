U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Zachary Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 29, 2025. Garcia was recognized as Marauder of the Week for his contributions such as clearing pallets of potable water across the installation and validating entry plans for confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 05:19
|Photo ID:
|9079719
|VIRIN:
|250529-F-KE594-1007
|Resolution:
|5515x3669
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week: SSgt Zachary Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.